National shooting camp involving Olympic aspirants postponed due to spike in Covid-19 cases

It was on Thursday that a shooting coach at the camp venue - Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range - tested positive for Covid-19 virus. And although the incident didn't result in the closing of the shooting facility, with the count in Delhi already over 1 lakh, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has, however, been forced to postpone the national shooting camp involving Tokyo aspirants. The decision comes in the wake of the recent spike in the number of positive cases. The national sports federation is planning to start the event in the second week of August, which was earlier set to kick-start on August 1 itself.