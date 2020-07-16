Indian shooters unsure of attending training camp amidst threat of COVID-19 virus

India’s core group of 32 shooters are scheduled to start their training for the Tokyo Olympics next year on August 1 at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi. But, many of the shooters are not sure whether they can attend the camp with the COVID-19 pandemic causing more problems day by day.

Tokyo-bound Indian shooters along with other aspirants are scheduled to start their training camps in the build-up to the Olympics, on August 1 at the Karni Shooting Range in Delhi. The decision was made after a meeting between the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)’s executive council where it was also announced the attendance of the shooters would be compulsory.

However, a rising problem is the fact that many of the shooters are not sure whether they’ll be able to attend the camp, especially those stationed outside Delhi and they opposed the NRAI's decision to make attendance compulsory in the camp amid the pandemic situation. An anonymous shooter admitted as much and even added that travelling to Delhi has many concerned about their health and safety.

"They shouldn't have made it compulsory. Those staying in and around Delhi may not have a problem, but shooters staying in other states are concerned. The idea on paper looks good, but I am not sure whether it will be practically successful,” said a shooter, as reported by Times of India.

“The problem starts from traveling to Delhi itself. Not all shooters live in Delhi and those who will travel to the Capital, will be exposed to the virus at many levels including the flights and airports," added the shooter, who did not want to disclose his name.

The shooters would undergo medical tests before and during the camp, while social distancing norms including a two-lane gap would be maintained. The shooters would also be provided with separate cooks, drivers and other staff and to minimize the chance of getting exposed to anyone from outside. But, another shooter pointed out the situation in Delhi, which has reported a spike of Covid-19 cases and stated that it was not the right time to call a camp.