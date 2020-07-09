Indian shooters begin training after four-month drought

Indian shooters have begun training following Sports Authority of India’s decision to open the Karni Shooting Range in New Delhi for Tokyo aspirants. The shooters, now, are allowed to train in adherence to social distancing norms, while high-intensity training will start in a phased manner.

The Karni Shooting Range, in New Delhi, was shut since March this year owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, leaving shooters stranded at home. But with the Tokyo Olympics in sight and the government imposing Unlock 2.0, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have decided to open the shooting range. In the initial stage, only elite shooters, who have qualified or eyeing a berth at the mega event next year will be allowed to train at the range.

"Consequent to Unlock 2.0, with an eye on Tokyo Olympics, SAI in its endeavour to support Indian athletes for their Olympic preparation is opening Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range from July 8, 2020 for Olympic-bound shooters," read a statement from SAI.

"In the first phase, the facility would be opened only for athletes who have a probability of making it to the Olympics and form part of the core team of Indian shooting,” added the statement.

With the number of cases still increasing at an alarming rate in the country, the training procedures at the shooting range would be in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), maintaining social distancing norms. In fact, the shooters have to book online training slots to avoid crowding the range at a particular time, thus preventing the spread of the virus.

"All precautions as per the guidelines issued by the Government and the SAI SOP would be strictly adhered to at the ranges to provide a safe training environment to the shooters and maintain social-distancing norms to prevent any transmission of the virus," read the statement.