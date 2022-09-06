Arjun Maini places second in in the GT World Challenge Europe
Today at 4:08 PM
At the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe on Monday, Arjun Maini, a Mercedes-AMG driver from India, took second place. After a three-hour action-packed race, the Bangalore-based driver, Hubert Haupt, and Florian Scholze of team HRT took first place in the gold class, in the competition.
Arjun Maini placed second in the GT World Challenge Europe. "It was really fun to drive, and I managed to keep a Good Pace throughout which helped us to move ahead in the Standings. I was very happy with the consistency, and I think with all the experience I now have, I am able to show my pace as well as consistency," Arjun said in a release.
Safety cars made many appearances during the race, and at one time the number 5 car, which had Arjun, dropped to sixth place. The last hour-long stint, which is often completed by a gold class driver, was completed by Maini, who brought the vehicle in second place.
With their second podium result, vehicle number 5 has moved up to fourth place overall in the Championship. "I will look forward to the last round later this year. This is a team event and all three of us have been able to contribute to the success. Team HRT have done their best to give us a very competitive Mercedes GT3 and we made full use of the opportunity," he said.
