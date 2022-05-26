Formula 2 | After Spain misfortune, Jehan Daruvala looks to make amends in Monaco

Jehan said, “Monaco is always a really special weekend. The circuit is a real old-school street layout around which the tiniest mistakes can prove costly. It’s also a track that’s extremely difficult to overtake on which means qualifying strongly will be key. We were in the fight for pole in Spain, we know we have the pace and all we need now is a little bit of luck. This is a race every driver wants to win and I’m confident if we can get everything right we will be right in the thick of the fight for victory.”