Formula 2 | Jehan Daruvala narrows in on second place in overall standings

Jehan was on course to finish third and leave Baku with a double podium when championship leader Felipe Drugovich, running ahead of him, hit the wall. The Brazilian was heading into the pits to retire but stayed out when the final safety car, under which the race ended, was deployed. Nevertheless, Jehan’s points haul over the Baku weekend allows him to close the gap to second-placed Theo Pourchaire to just 10 points in the overall standings.