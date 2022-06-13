National Motorcycle Racing Championships | Rajani Krishnan notches two titles

Even when their main opponents went out for various reasons, the Pacer Yamaha riders provided a close to perfect performance and were a cut above the others in both pace and technique. "All credit to the riders who performed extremely well this weekend. It has been a decade since Pacer Yamaha had a podium sweep whether Saturday's 1-2 or today's 1-2-3 finish. Yes, it brought back memories of our team's halcyon days," said Pacer Yamaha owner Shekar Bhojanna, who started tuning bikes in 1976.