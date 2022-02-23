Kush Maini signs with MP Motorsport for debut season in Formula 3 Championship
Today at 5:47 PM
For his first season in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, young Indian driver Kush Maini has signed with MP Motorsport recently. The 21-year-old Bengaluru native will now be able to demonstrate his abilities during Formula 1 Grand Prix a few weekends after joining the Dutch team.
After racing in the F3 Asian Championship last year, Maini now joins MP in the starting lineup. In the British F3 Championship in 2020, he came in the second place.
Now the Indian driver will compete alongside Russian Alexander Smolyar and Brazilian Caio Collet. Kush Maini is also the younger brother of Arjun Maini, a former FIA F2 and F3 driver who has subsequently raced in the ELMS and DTM division.
"I'm excited to join MP Motorsport for my first year in FIA F3," said Maini from Bengaluru. "In 2021, MP proved to be race winners and in the final standings, they were the only FIA F3 team to have two rookies finish in the top-ten.
"This shows their ability to coach rookie drivers on their way to immediately performing well in the series. I can't wait to get going for the pre-season testing and the first round at Bahrain," he concluded.
