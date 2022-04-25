Jehan Daruvala moves to third in F2 standings after another podium finish at Imola
Today at 3:48 PM
India's Jehan Daruvala continued his fine form in the ongoing Formula 2 championship, where he finished on the podium in the Sprint Race, but only managed a ninth-place finish in the Feature Race. The 23-year-old had started with a harder prime tyre which put him in contention for a podium.
Unfortunately, an early safety car arrival meant, that he had to make an untimely pit stop, and could only finish ninth overall. Despite this, he moved into the lead on lap 9. He maintained his lead till about the 35th lap, after the early mishap.
Meanwhile, Daruvala happens to be the only driver on the roster this year to finish on the podium in every race, and that puts him in lead of the Red Bull junior standings.
Jehan said, “After the fighting for the win yesterday, I was obviously hoping for more. It’s a real shame the safety car came out when it did because we clearly had the pace to win. The car felt great, I was able to get into a really good rhythm and I felt very comfortable in the lead. You can always dwell on the what-ifs but my focus now is very much on carrying this momentum into the next round in Barcelona.”
The fourth round of the Formula 2 championship will be held at Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from May 20th to May 22nd, alongside the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.