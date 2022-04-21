Formula 2 driver Jehan Daruvala eyes third straight podium at Imola

Jehan said, “I’m really excited to race in Imola this weekend. The track oozes history and tradition and, at the same time, is a real drivers’ circuit that should be thrilling to race on. It’s a new track for us in Formula 2 and I have been hard at work on the simulator getting to grips with it. It would be amazing to carry the momentum from our podiums in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia into Imola, all the more so as it’s a home event for Prema. So, it’s going to be a full push this weekend.”