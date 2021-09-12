Formula 2 | Jehan Daruvala finishes fifth in Monza after historic triumph
Today at 7:15 PM
After picking up his first win of the season on Saturday, young Indian driver Jehan Daruvala came fifth in the Feature Race of Formula 2 on Sunday. He clocked a decent 56:41.936 on the famous Monza track in Italy. In the current standings, he is seventh overall with a total of 81 points.
Oscar Piastri took the dominant first Feature Race win, beating Guanyu Zhou to extend his Championship lead.
Earlier on Saturday, he made his way to a commanding win at Monza in the second Sprint Race. This was his first win of 2021 season of Formular 2 for his team Carlin. The Indian finished ahead of Trident’s Bent Viscaal and PREMA Racing’s Rober Shwartzman. Daruvala took the lead at the start of the race and maintained his tyres well throughout to finish on the podium.
Once he got into the lead, no one could get near @DaruvalaJehan in Monza 👏#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F2 pic.twitter.com/QL9dfHksIP— Formula 2 (@Formula2) September 11, 2021
After the win Daruvala had told the official Formula 2 website, “I think that a win was long overdue this season, so I am very happy. This weekend has been good so far, I’ve been consistently quick.”
Yesss!! P1 🏆 Got the lead at the start and then it was just about managing the tyres and the pace… looking to repeat the same tomorrow ✅ Hearing the national anthem on the top step of the Monza podium feels really special 😀 … Big thanks to @CarlinRacing for the mega car 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/9NCXiy1r4a— Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) September 11, 2021
