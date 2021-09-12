Formula 2 | Jehan Daruvala finishes fifth in Monza after historic triumph

Earlier on Saturday, he made his way to a commanding win at Monza in the second Sprint Race. This was his first win of 2021 season of Formular 2 for his team Carlin. The Indian finished ahead of Trident’s Bent Viscaal and PREMA Racing’s Rober Shwartzman. Daruvala took the lead at the start of the race and maintained his tyres well throughout to finish on the podium.