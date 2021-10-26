2021 Indian National Rally Championship | Aishwarya Pissay registers comfortable win in round two
Today at 10:05 AM
Aishwarya Pissay of the TVS Racing Factory Team scripted a convincing win in the second round of the 2021 Indian National Rally Championship, in Bengaluru, to register a second straight win. The racer clocked 47 minutes, 07.186 seconds to complete the track in challenging conditions.
Defending champion Aishwarya Pissay from TVS Racing factory team, notched up an easy victory in the second round of the 2021 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) here on Sunday. She conquered a challenging and slushy terrain that threatened many a rider, to register her second straight win in the Championship.
Aishwarya Pissay said, “The terrain took a beating after the overnight rains. The first stage was very technical both for the bike and the rider. It is important to make sure the water does not go in and that was a tough task, but I found that challenge interesting as it was good training for my bigger enduro cross-country events. My TVS Apache RTR 200 was tuned to the ‘T’ and it allowed me to navigate and negotiate the slush with ease and poise.”
The six-time National champion clocked 47 minutes, 07.186 seconds to complete the reduced route of four Special Stages. She lost more than 30sec in the very first stage to her only rival Tanika Shanbagh. But she soon overcame the slushy terrain and switched gears to not only make up the deficit but create a huge gap to win by more than two minutes.
Aishwarya, who won the FIM World Cup Baja in 2019, is supported by TVS Racing, IIFL, Sidvin, Scott, Puma India, and GoPro. The third round of the INRC 2w 2021 will also take place in Bengaluru on November 14.