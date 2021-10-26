2021 Indian National Rally Championship | Aishwarya Pissay registers comfortable win in round two

Aishwarya Pissay said, “The terrain took a beating after the overnight rains. The first stage was very technical both for the bike and the rider. It is important to make sure the water does not go in and that was a tough task, but I found that challenge interesting as it was good training for my bigger enduro cross-country events. My TVS Apache RTR 200 was tuned to the ‘T’ and it allowed me to navigate and negotiate the slush with ease and poise.”