2021 National Rally Championship for bikes | Aishwarya Pissay claims top honours in the first round

Rajendra RE of Team TVS Racing, won the feature event, while 2019 World Cup Baja winner Aishwarya Pissay won in the Ladies Class as the team swept away all possible prizes in the first round of the 2021 National Rally Championship. The Rally will run five more rounds for the 2021 championship.

Rajendra RE of Team TVS Racing, the 2019 National champion, won the feature event and the overall honours and 2019 World Cup Baja winner Aishwarya Pissay won in Ladies Class as they led a sweep by Team TVS Racing the Rally de Hampi, the first round of the National Rally Championship for bikes 2021 here on Sunday. Defending champion in the top Pro-Expert class Nataraj of TVS Racing suffered a DNF (did not finish). Pune mariner Ashish Raorane could only come fourth in the Expert class, but his very presence here gave a chance to the fans to watch a Dakar hero and his super machine. Sarath Mohan, a privateer from Mallapuram, won the Expert class while another Kerala rider Ajin Abraham clinched the gold in the SuperSport 130cc Group B class. Coimbatore riders Sasikumar (165cc), and veteran biker and Ri'ers' representative Venu Ramesh Kumar (400cc), also took the top spot on the podium in their respective classes. The Bike Rally Nationals are scheduled to run five more rounds for the 2021 championship. Provisional results: Overall: 1. Rajendra RE (TVS Racing) (01:01:39.474); 2. Samuel Jacob (TVS) (01:02:12.993); 3. Abdul Waheed Tanvir (TVS) (01:02:25.753) Class 1: Super Bike-Pro Expert Group A: 1. Rajendra RE (TVS Racing) (01:01:39.474); 2. Abdul Waheed Tanvir (TVS) (01:02:25.753); 3. Goutham Rao R (Pvt.) (01:11:52.935). All 3 Bengaluru. Class 1A: Super Bike (Expert) Group A: 1. Sarath Mohan (Privateer - Mallapuram) (01:03:22.563); 2. Asad Khan (Chikmagalur - Pvt.) (01:05:26.509); 3. Badal Subhash Doshi (Vashi - Pvt.) (01:06:35.506). Class 2: SuperSport 130 Group B: 1. Ajin Abraham (Kerala) (01:10:45.998); 2. Nithesh G Poojari (Mangaluru)(01:13:27.186); 3. Deepak Naidu (Bengaluru) (01:14:12.420). Class 3: Super Sport 165 Group B: 1. Sasikumar K (Coimbatore) (01:07:12.705); 2. Pavan BK (Bengaluru) (01:07:55.068); 3. Stephen Roy (Kushalanagar) (01:10:11.197). (All 3 privateers) Class 4: SuperSport 260 Group B: 1. Samuel Jacob (Hosur) (01:02:12.993); 2. Imran Pasha J (Mysuru) (01:02:29.794); 3. Sachin D (Hosur) (01:03:54.305). (All three are from TVS Racing) Class 5: Super Sport 400 Group B: 1.Venu Rameshkumar (Coimbatore) (01:12:15.155); 2. Sajeesh Reghunathan (Bengaluru) (01:12:26.679); 3. Sravan Kumar Kuttoor (Hyderabad) (01:20:46.064). Class 6: SuperSport 550 Group B: 1. Mohammed Zaheer (01:10:52.393); 2. Sharath Kumar (01:15:20.814); 3. Naresh VS (1:20:12.947); All 3 Bengal"r"). Class 7: Group "B" (S0 to S3 Scooters up to 210CC): 1. Shamim Khan (Hosur) (01:09:31.818); Karthik (01:09:36.111); 3. Syed Asif Ali (Bengaluru) (01:10:18.611). All 3 TVS R"c"ng). Class 8: Group "B" Ladies Class (Open Indian M/c): 1. Aishwarya Pissay M (Bengaluru - TVS Racing) (01:10:20.050); 2. Tanika Shanbhag (Satara pvt.) (01:13:20.998); 3. Ryhana Bee (Chennai pvt.) (01:13:33.072). Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here