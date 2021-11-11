Indian National Rally Championship 2021-22 season to begin on December 16
Today at 7:09 PM
The 2021-22 season of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship is set to begin in December, after a couple of postponements due to the covid-19 pandemic. The event will be conducted by the Karnataka Motorsport Club and apart from round 1, they will take care of the K100 Rally as well.
The Sports Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Muttamseti Srinivas Rao, and the promoter of INRC, Vamsi Merla, made the announcement on Thursday. The event will be conducted by the Karnataka Motorsport Club and apart from round 1, they have been given the responsibility to take care of the K100 Rally as well, which is around 2 and will take place in Bengaluru in January.
"It is a matter of huge pride for me that I am able to take the sport to new places which has always been my vision. I have always wanted motorsport to reach every nook and corner of the country. I would like to thank the Government of Andhra Pradesh for their support and cooperation," Vamsi said in a statement.
While Vamsi wanted to have a full calendar this year, but the delays due to various reasons mean that only four rounds can be held this year. Round 3 is scheduled to take place in Coimbatore and will be conducted by Coimbatore Auto Sports Club in February. MMSC has been awarded the right to organize the grand finale which will take place in March. Meanwhile, the venue for the final is yet to be decided.
Apart from the championship rounds, a contender round is also being planned for April in Hyderabad. The championship this year is expected to break all records in terms of participation and would see the involvement of major stakeholders of Indian motorsports including JK Tyre, MRF and Yokohama. Provisional calendar: Round 1 - Visakhapatnam, December 16-18 Round 2 - Bengaluru, January 28-30 Round 3 - Coimbatore, February 26-28 Round 4 - MMSC, March 28-30.
