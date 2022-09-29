Pro Kabaddi League | Puneri Paltan full team and schedule for season 9

Prior to the auction, the Paltan parted ways with Anup Kumar and hired PKL-winning coach BC Ramesh. Their success this season will not be surprising given the squad's caliber. Many consider them to be one of the favorites to win the PKL Trophy. In PKL Season 8, NYP Stars Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat had their ground-breaking first seasons with Puneri Paltan. Nitin Tomar and Rahul Chaudhari, who had experience, were replaced by the vivacious Mohammad Nabibaksh.