Pro Kabaddi League | Puneri Paltan full team and schedule for season 9

Puneri Paltan competed for the playoffs after placing sixth in the previous PKL season, led by then coach Anup Kumar. The team possesses one of the greatest squads on paper, if not the best, with the proper blend of youth and experience, and a mighty experienced coach to go with that.
Prior to the auction, the Paltan parted ways with Anup Kumar and hired PKL-winning coach BC Ramesh. Their success this season will not be surprising given the squad's caliber. Many consider them to be one of the favorites to win the PKL Trophy. In PKL Season 8, NYP Stars Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat had their ground-breaking first seasons with Puneri Paltan. Nitin Tomar and Rahul Chaudhari, who had experience, were replaced by the vivacious Mohammad Nabibaksh.
Fazel and Nabibaksh have been added to strengthen their defence. Not to mention, the compatibility of Fazel and Nabibaksh may be crucial to the Puneri Paltan. Both Fazel and Nabi bring knowledge and a competitive spirit to the table. Here is a look at Paltan's complete roster for PKL season 9:
Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Singh, Alankar Patil
All-Rounders: Balasaheb Jadhav, Govind Gurjar
Raiders: Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Mahindra Prasad, Akash Shinder, Aslam Inamdar, Shubham Shelke, Aditya Shinde
Here is the Paltan's schedule for first half of the season:
8 October – Patna Pirates
9 October – Bengaluru Bulls
14 October – Gujarat Giants
16 October – U Mumba
18 October – Telugu Titans
21 October – Bengal Warriors
25 October – Jaipur Pink Panthers
28 October – Haryana Steelers
1 November – Dabang Delhi KC
4 November – UP Yoddhas
6 November – Tamil Talaivas
