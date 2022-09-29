sport iconKabaddi

    More Options

    Pro Kabaddi League | Haryana Steelers full team and schedule for season 9

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    (Twitter)

    Pro Kabaddi League | Haryana Steelers full team and schedule for season 9

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:31 PM

    Haryana Steelers join the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 hoping to challenge for the crown after narrowly missing out on an eliminator position in season 8. The team finished seventh last season and replaced top raider Vikash Kandola with Manjeet, who was purchased for a whopping Rs 80 lakhs.

    Manjeet will be supported by the retained Vinay and Meetu, as well as the auctioned-off K Parpanjan and Rakesh Narwal. They also spent Rs 37.50 lakhs on Nitin Rawal and utilised their FBM to maintain Iranian Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou. The Steelers maintained seven of their defensive players from the previous season, including the excellent Jaideep and Mohit. In addition, seasoned campaigner Joginder Singh Narwal was brought in to replace Surender Nada.

    Here is a look at Steelers' complete roster for PKL season 9:

    Raiders: Manjeet, Vinay, Rakesh Narwal, Meetu, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh

    Defenders: Joginder Singh Narwal, Jaideep, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit

    All-Rounder: Nitin

    Here is the Steelers' schedule for first half of the season: 

    October 8 - Bengal Warriors

    October 11 - Tamil Thalaivas

    October 14 - Jaipur Pink Panthers

    October 17 - Dabang Delhi

    October 21 - U Mumba

    October 22 - Gujarat Giants

    October 25 - Telugu Titans

    October 28 - Puneri Paltan

    November 1 - Bengaluru Bulls

    November 5 - UP Yoddhas

    November 7 - Patna Pirates

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down