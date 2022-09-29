Pro Kabaddi League | Haryana Steelers full team and schedule for season 9

Today at 4:31 PM
Haryana Steelers join the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 hoping to challenge for the crown after narrowly missing out on an eliminator position in season 8. The team finished seventh last season and replaced top raider Vikash Kandola with Manjeet, who was purchased for a whopping Rs 80 lakhs.
Manjeet will be supported by the retained Vinay and Meetu, as well as the auctioned-off K Parpanjan and Rakesh Narwal. They also spent Rs 37.50 lakhs on Nitin Rawal and utilised their FBM to maintain Iranian Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou. The Steelers maintained seven of their defensive players from the previous season, including the excellent Jaideep and Mohit. In addition, seasoned campaigner Joginder Singh Narwal was brought in to replace Surender Nada.
Here is a look at Steelers' complete roster for PKL season 9:
Raiders: Manjeet, Vinay, Rakesh Narwal, Meetu, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh
Defenders: Joginder Singh Narwal, Jaideep, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit
All-Rounder: Nitin
Here is the Steelers' schedule for first half of the season:
October 8 - Bengal Warriors
October 11 - Tamil Thalaivas
October 14 - Jaipur Pink Panthers
October 17 - Dabang Delhi
October 21 - U Mumba
October 22 - Gujarat Giants
October 25 - Telugu Titans
October 28 - Puneri Paltan
November 1 - Bengaluru Bulls
November 5 - UP Yoddhas
November 7 - Patna Pirates
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.