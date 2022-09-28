Pro Kabaddi League | U Mumba full team and schedule for season 9

Guman Singh, a raider who U Mumba spent a lot of money on and who also has a new coach in Anil Chaprana, is likely to be the main raider with Ashish and Shivam serving as support raiders. Additionally, U Mumba has seven additional raiders. Even though Sultan Fazel Atrachali moved on, U Mumba has invited Surinder Singh back to join the defence, which also includes a number of other young people, like Harendra Kumar, Rinku, and Rahul Sethpal. They may also draw on their reserves of Vishal Mane and Viraj.