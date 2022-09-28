Pro Kabaddi League | U Mumba full team and schedule for season 9

Today at 4:07 PM
U Mumba enters the PKL 9 entirely overhauled, hoping to improve on their performance from the previous year, win their second championship, or at the least, make the playoffs. Mumba sacked Fazel Atrachali Abhishek Singh among others after ending last season with just seven victories.
Guman Singh, a raider who U Mumba spent a lot of money on and who also has a new coach in Anil Chaprana, is likely to be the main raider with Ashish and Shivam serving as support raiders. Additionally, U Mumba has seven additional raiders. Even though Sultan Fazel Atrachali moved on, U Mumba has invited Surinder Singh back to join the defence, which also includes a number of other young people, like Harendra Kumar, Rinku, and Rahul Sethpal. They may also draw on their reserves of Vishal Mane and Viraj.
U Mumba, who won the championship in the second season, will now attempt to contend for one of the top six slots, which secure a place in the playoffs, as they open their PKL season 9 campaign against the defending champions Dabang Delhi. Here is a look at Mumba's complete roster for PKL season 9:
Raiders: Ashish, Guman Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Vinay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh
Defenders: Surinder Singh, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Rahul Sethpal, Prince, Kiran Laxman Magar, Harendra Kumar, Satywan, Mohit
All-Rounder: Gholamabbas Korouki
Reserves: Vishal Mane (Defender), Viraj (Defender)
Here is the Mumba's schedule for first half of the season:
October 7 - Dabang Delhi
October 10 - UP Yoddhas
October 14 - Tamil Thalaivas
October 16 - Puneri Paltan
October 21 - Haryana Steelers
October 22 - Bengaluru Bulls
October 26 - Gujarat Giants
October 29 - Bengal Warriors
November 2 - Telugu Titans
November 4 - Patna Pirates
November 7 - Jaipur Pink Panthers
