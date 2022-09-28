sport iconKabaddi

    Pro Kabaddi League | U Mumba full team and schedule for season 9

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:07 PM

    U Mumba enters the PKL 9 entirely overhauled, hoping to improve on their performance from the previous year, win their second championship, or at the least, make the playoffs. Mumba sacked Fazel Atrachali Abhishek Singh among others after ending last season with just seven victories.

    Guman Singh, a raider who U Mumba spent a lot of money on and who also has a new coach in Anil Chaprana, is likely to be the main raider with Ashish and Shivam serving as support raiders. Additionally, U Mumba has seven additional raiders. Even though Sultan Fazel Atrachali moved on, U Mumba has invited Surinder Singh back to join the defence, which also includes a number of other young people, like Harendra Kumar, Rinku, and Rahul Sethpal. They may also draw on their reserves of Vishal Mane and Viraj.

    U Mumba, who won the championship in the second season, will now attempt to contend for one of the top six slots, which secure a place in the playoffs, as they open their PKL season 9 campaign against the defending champions Dabang Delhi. Here is a look at Mumba's complete roster for PKL season 9:

    Raiders: Ashish, Guman Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Vinay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh

    Defenders: Surinder Singh, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Rahul Sethpal, Prince, Kiran Laxman Magar, Harendra Kumar, Satywan, Mohit

    All-Rounder: Gholamabbas Korouki

    Reserves: Vishal Mane (Defender), Viraj (Defender)

    Here is the Mumba's schedule for first half of the season: 

    October 7 - Dabang Delhi

    October 10 - UP Yoddhas

    October 14 - Tamil Thalaivas

    October 16 - Puneri Paltan

    October 21 - Haryana Steelers

    October 22 - Bengaluru Bulls

    October 26 - Gujarat Giants

    October 29 - Bengal Warriors

    November 2 - Telugu Titans

    November 4 - Patna Pirates

    November 7 - Jaipur Pink Panthers

