Pro Kabaddi League | Tamil Thalaivas full team and schedule for season 9

The Thalaivas, on the other hand, released a large number of players from their roster from the previous season, including Bhavani Rajput and Manjeet, an all-around player and Bhavani Singh, an experienced defender who was key in raiding. However, they may very well have their raid department under control with the addition of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and the continuation of Ajinkya Pawar. They will put their defense's faith in the two corners, Sagar and Sahil.