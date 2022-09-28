sport iconKabaddi

    Pro Kabaddi League | Tamil Thalaivas full team and schedule for season 9

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:00 PM

    With Pawan Kumar Sehrawat now on board, Tamil Thalaivas will be motivated to win their first Pro Kabaddi championship during the upcoming PKL season 9, which will begin on October 7. Thalaivas spent a staggering Rs 2.26 Crore to acquire top raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, ex-Bulls' captain.

    The Thalaivas, on the other hand, released a large number of players from their roster from the previous season, including Bhavani Rajput and Manjeet, an all-around player and Bhavani Singh, an experienced defender who was key in raiding. However, they may very well have their raid department under control with the addition of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and the continuation of Ajinkya Pawar. They will put their defense's faith in the two corners, Sagar and Sahil.

    The fifth season was the debut season for the Tamil Thalaivas in 2017, and have never advanced past the group stage or knockout round, always placing last or second last. Coach Uday Kumar will now try to change the team's fortunes when they play Gujarat Giants on October 8 to open the PKL 9 season. Here is a look at Thalaivas' complete roster for PKL season 9:

    Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Jatin, Himanshu, Himanshu, Narender

    Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M. Abishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil, Arpit Saroha

    All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu

    Here is the Thalaivas' schedule for first half of the season: 

    October 8 - Gujarat Giants

    October 11 - Haryana Steelers

    October 14 - U Mumba

    October 17 - Patna Pirates

    October 19 - Bengaluru Bulls

    October 23 - UP Yoddhas

    October 28 - Jaipur Pink Panthers

    October 30 - Dabang Delhi

    November 2 - Bengal Warriors

    November 5 - Telugu Titans

    November 6 - Puneri Paltan

