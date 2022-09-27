Pro Kabaddi League | Telugu Titans full team and schedule for season 9

Today at 4:15 PM
On paper, Telugu Titans are among the finest teams, with a good balance of experience and young players. Due to a variety of factors, the previous two seasons weren't spectacular but Titans will now attempt to do better this time when they play Bengaluru Bulls in the first game of PKL season 9.
The Bengaluru Bulls, who released star player Pawan Sehrawat, are the opponents in the inaugural game. His replacement has been hired, and his name is Vikash Kandola. The Bulls' defense is consistent because of the retention of its core players, but raiding is still a problem. The Titans ought to take advantage of this chance by winning the opening game.
Abhishek Singh will be the individual to look out for in the raiding department. For the previous two seasons, he served as U Mumba's main raider and did admirably. The same, along with Siddharth Desai and the company, would be anticipated in PKL 9.
With the acquisition of two covers, Surjeeth Singh and Parvesh Bainswal, the defense appears to be strong. They will be teaming up for the first time in the PKL, and it appears to be the riskiest combination as well. Here is a look at Telugu Titans' complete roster for PKL season 9:
Defenders: Ravinder Pahal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Prince D, Muhammed Shihas, Palla Ramakrishna, Mohit Pahal, Nitin, Vinay
Raiders: Monu Goyat, Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai, Adarsh T
All-rounders: Mohsen, Ravinder, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Nader
Here is the Titans' schedule for first half of the season:
7 October – Bengaluru Bulls
9 October – Bengal Warriors
11 October – Patna Pirates
15 October – Dabangg Delhi KC
18 October – Puneri Paltan
22 October – Jaipur Pink Panthers
25 October – Haryana Steelers
29 October – Gujarat Giants
31 October – UP Yodhhas
2 November – U Mumba
5 November – Tamil Talaivas
