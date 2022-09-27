Pro Kabaddi League | Bengaluru Bulls full team and schedule for season 9

Today at 1:56 PM
With Vikash Kandola as their new raiding captain as they compete in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Bengaluru Bulls will start life without Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. Upon release of Kandola, the Bulls made second-most expensive PKL purchase ever when they paid Rs 1.70 Crore for him.
In place of the more seasoned Chandran Ranjit as a supporting raider, Kandola would select Bharat Naresh, who showed promise last season. The lanky raider will need to improve much more this season, albeit he can occasionally tackle as well.
After retaining Mahender Singh, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, and the two superb corners Aman Antil and Saurabh Nandal, the Bulls have maintained their defence, nevertheless. In comparison to the previous year, they have strengthened their defence even more. The Bulls will attempt to win their second PKL championship as they begin the new season after losing to eventual champions Dabang Delhi in the playoffs the previous year. On the first day of PKL season 9, the 2018 champions will face their southern rivals Telugu Titans in front of their home crowd.
Here is a look at Bengaluru Bulls' complete roster for PKL season 9:
Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Neeraj Narwal, More GB, Bharat Naresh
Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman Antil, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rohit Kumar
All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal Reserves: Ran Singh (All-Rounder), Rakesh Gowda (Raider)
Here is the Bulls' schedule for the first half of the season:
October 7 - Telugu Titans
October 9 - Puneri Paltan
October 12 - Bengal Warriors
October 16 - UP Yoddhas
October 19 - Tamil Thalaivas
October 22 - U Mumba
October 23 - Patna Pirates
October 29 - Dabang Delhi
October 30 - Jaipur Pink Panthers
November 1 - Haryana Steelers
November 6 - Gujarat Giants
