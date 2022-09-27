Pro Kabaddi League | Bengaluru Bulls full team and schedule for season 9

After retaining Mahender Singh, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, and the two superb corners Aman Antil and Saurabh Nandal, the Bulls have maintained their defence, nevertheless. In comparison to the previous year, they have strengthened their defence even more. The Bulls will attempt to win their second PKL championship as they begin the new season after losing to eventual champions Dabang Delhi in the playoffs the previous year. On the first day of PKL season 9, the 2018 champions will face their southern rivals Telugu Titans in front of their home crowd.