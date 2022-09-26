Pro Kabaddi League | Jaipur Pink Panthers full team and schedule for season 9

Today at 1:48 PM
After winning the PKL championship in its inaugural year, Jaipur Pink Panthers have fallen short of expectations in the next few seasons to follow. Jaipur was only able to qualify for the playoffs once after their exploits in season 1 and was disappointing in the previous season too.
In season 8, they missed out on a playoff position by three points. They will try to get over the first obstacle this season, which is to first make the playoffs. Last season, Arjun Deshwal was an outstanding player for Jaipur, accumulating 268 raid points and coming in second place in the Raiding division behind Pawan Sehrawat, while skipper Deepak Hooda was the go-to man in all their matches.
Come this year, the team has a new look squad, and with the experience of Fazel Atrachali, the team will look to do much better this time around. The Jaipur Pink Panthers will open their season on October 7, when they are up against Patna Pirates. Here is a look at Jaipur Pink Panthers' complete roster for PKL season 9:
Raiders: Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Devank, Bhavani Rajput, Navneet, Nitin Panwar
Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan Ko, Abhishek KS, Ankush, Ashish, Deepak, Sahul Kumar, Riza Mirbagheri, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel
All-rounder: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade
Here is the Panthers' schedule for the first half of the season:
October 7 – 9:30 PM – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yodhhas
October 9 – 7:30 PM – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
October 14 – 8:30 PM – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers
October 15 – 7:30 PM – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants
October 18 – 7:30 PM – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors
October 22 – 8:30 PM – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
October 25 – 7:30 PM – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan
October 28 – 7:30 PM – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Talaivas
October 30 – 7:30 PM – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
November 4 – 8:30 PM – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi
November 7 – 7:30 PM – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba
