Pro Kabaddi League | Patna Pirates full team and schedule for season 9

Today at 1:20 PM
On Wednesday, the record-breaking Patna Pirates, three-time Pro Kabaddi winners, named Neeraj Kumar as their captain for the upcoming PKL Season 9, which will begin on October 7. Neeraj is a right-cover player who is one of the most adaptable kabaddi players in the modern age kabaddi.
Pro Kabaddi League season 9 is around the corner, and once again Patna Pirates is one of the most sought-after teams. The three-time winners named young Neeraj Kumar as the new skipper. Apart from that, the Pirates also kept their top players from season 8 in all-rounders Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, and Sajin Chandrasekar.
The Pirates' defence and raiding unit, which helped them win the exciting season finale, will once more be strengthened by the quartet. 15 players were also acquired by the Pirates during the auction last month. Here is a look at Patna Pirates' complete roster for PKL season 9:
Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit
Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari
All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Foreign), Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo (Foreign), Sagar Kumar.
The Patna Pirates will begin their PKL season 9 campaign against Puneri Paltan on October 8. The Patna Pirates emerged runners-up in season 8 after losing to Dabang Delhi in the championship match. Here is the Pirates' schedule for the first half of the season:
October 8: vs Puneri Paltan
October 9: vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
October 11: vs Telugu Titans
October 15: vs Bengal Warriors
October 17: vs Tamil Thalaivas
October 21: vs Dabang Delhi
October 23: vs Bengaluru Bulls
October 28: vs UP Yoddhas
October 31: vs Gujarat Giants
November 4: vs U Mumba
November 7: vs Haryana Steelers
