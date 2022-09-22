Pro Kabaddi League | Patna Pirates full team and schedule for season 9

Pro Kabaddi League season 9 is around the corner, and once again Patna Pirates is one of the most sought-after teams. The three-time winners named young Neeraj Kumar as the new skipper. Apart from that, the Pirates also kept their top players from season 8 in all-rounders Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, and Sajin Chandrasekar.