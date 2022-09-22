sport iconKabaddi

    Pro Kabaddi League | Patna Pirates full team and schedule for season 9

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:20 PM

    On Wednesday, the record-breaking Patna Pirates, three-time Pro Kabaddi winners, named Neeraj Kumar as their captain for the upcoming PKL Season 9, which will begin on October 7. Neeraj is a right-cover player who is one of the most adaptable kabaddi players in the modern age kabaddi.

    Pro Kabaddi League season 9 is around the corner, and once again Patna Pirates is one of the most sought-after teams. The three-time winners named young Neeraj Kumar as the new skipper. Apart from that, the Pirates also kept their top players from season 8 in all-rounders Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, and Sajin Chandrasekar.

    The Pirates' defence and raiding unit, which helped them win the exciting season finale, will once more be strengthened by the quartet. 15 players were also acquired by the Pirates during the auction last month. Here is a look at Patna Pirates' complete roster for PKL season 9:

    Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit

    Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari

    All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Foreign), Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo (Foreign), Sagar Kumar.

    The Patna Pirates will begin their PKL season 9 campaign against Puneri Paltan on October 8. The Patna Pirates emerged runners-up in season 8 after losing to Dabang Delhi in the championship match. Here is the Pirates' schedule for the first half of the season:

    October 8: vs Puneri Paltan

    October 11: vs Telugu Titans

    October 15: vs Bengal Warriors

    October 17: vs Tamil Thalaivas

    October 21: vs Dabang Delhi

    October 23: vs Bengaluru Bulls

    October 28: vs UP Yoddhas

    October 31: vs Gujarat Giants

    November 4: vs U Mumba

    November 7: vs Haryana Steelers

