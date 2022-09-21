Pro Kabaddi League | Season 9 first half schedule announced, Dabang Delhi to take on U Mumba

The league has something special in mind for the returning kabaddi fans this season when they return to the arena. On the first three days, there will be a gala opening featuring triple headers. According to the 66 matches' schedule, each match is distinct, and viewers will get to see all 12 teams compete within the first two days. Throughout the league stage of the ninth Vivo PKL season, fans will also be delighted with tripleheaders every Friday and Saturday.