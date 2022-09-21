Pro Kabaddi League | Season 9 first half schedule announced, Dabang Delhi to take on U Mumba

Today at 11:49 AM
The Pro Kabaddi League's schedule for the opening half of season nine has been released. The tournament will start on October 7 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru and continue on till October 28 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (Badminton Court), Balewadi, Pune.
The league has something special in mind for the returning kabaddi fans this season when they return to the arena. On the first three days, there will be a gala opening featuring triple headers. According to the 66 matches' schedule, each match is distinct, and viewers will get to see all 12 teams compete within the first two days. Throughout the league stage of the ninth Vivo PKL season, fans will also be delighted with tripleheaders every Friday and Saturday.
On October 7, the defending champions of season 8 Dabang Delhi K.C. will kick off their comeback campaign against U-Mumba. The league's Southern Derby, featuring Bengaluru Bulls vs. Telugu Titans, will follow. The last game of the first day will pit the UP Yoddhas against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.
🚨 𝕊𝔼𝔸𝕊𝕆ℕ 𝟡 𝕊ℂℍ𝔼𝔻𝕌𝕃𝔼 🚨— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) September 21, 2022
Mark your 🗓️ & gear up for the #vivoProKabaddi extravaganza! pic.twitter.com/cTnf7D5X8h
By the end of October, the second half of the tournament's schedule will be made available to the 12 teams, who can use it to re-evaluate and develop their competitive tactics.
Anupam Goswami, Head of Sports Leagues at Mashal Sports and League Commissioner for the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, commented on the PKL season 9 schedule in the following manner: “Vivo PKL Season 9 is set to bring the high-voltage action of the best kabaddi in the world before Indian sports lovers across the three select cities of Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad. As with each previous Vivo PKL Season, Season 9 will set strong benchmarks by the League and its broadcast partner, as well as our 12 Teams, to continue the growth of kabaddi in India for in-stadia and on-screen kabaddi fans”.
