Pro Kabaddi League | Twitter reacts as Telugu Titans' Rajnish suffers knee injury after Pawan Sehrawat

Today at 9:57 PM
On Saturday, Pawan Sehrawat of the Tamil Thalaivas suffered a freak injury in the match against Gujarat Giants and had to be stretchered out of the mat. Even though injuries are part of the sport, no one would have expected another major injury to happen to a player in a span of a day.
In the match between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors on Sunday, raider Rajnish went down flat on the mat, after suffering, what looked like a knee injury; quite similar to what Pawan had suffered. Such was the impact on Titans' raider, that he couldn't get up and had to be carried off the mat.
The unfortunate incident happened early in the second half, with the score reading 26-11 in favour of Bengal. Rajnish, the main raider of Titans went in for a raid, and was looking for a kick on the right corner; that was when his leg got jammed into the mat, and eventually resulted in an injury.
Before the injury happened, Rajnish had scored four points in 11 raids, while the other raider, Abhishek Singh had failed totally. Even though the magnitude of his injury is still not known, by the looks of it, Rajnish could be out for a few games at least. If he is not back soon, it could just be a repeat of last year for the Titans, where they won only one match.
OOPS!
October 9, 2022
not at the start
How much of a role does the mat play in these injuries?— Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻💻 (@lav_narayanan) October 9, 2022
Rajnish stretchered off today with a very similar injury to what Pawan sustained last night, although in a different kind of stride. #vivoProKabaddi
ankle dingle
Rajnish twists his ankle and he is also stretchered out.— Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) October 9, 2022
Yesterday Pawan Sehrawat, Today Rajnish.
Hope they recover soon.#TTvBEN #ProKabaddiLeague #PKL9
another one
2nd player stretchered off the Pro Kabaddi mat in two days.— Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) October 9, 2022
First Pawan Sehrawat yesterday and today, Telugu Titans' Rajnish.
He was banging down on the mat in pain, hopefully nothing too big.#prokabaddi pic.twitter.com/IkL6fUAbYL
twist twist
OUCH! Rajnish twists his knee while attempting a raid and has to be stretchered off the mat. Pawan yesterday, Rajnish today, yikes. Hope it isn't too bad.#vivoProKabaddi | #PKL9— Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) October 9, 2022
another one
After Pawan Sehrawat yesterday,Rajnish got injured now,could be out of the tournament #ProKabaddiLeague— Sparsh Bhardwaj 🇮🇳 (@iamSBhardwaj) October 9, 2022
destroyed
@BengalWarriors Destroying Telgu Titans😭😭😭😂😂😂— Big Lord (@VishalKrThakur3) October 9, 2022
in @ProKabaddi#PKL2022 #Prokabbadi #vivoProKabaddi
doesn't seem good
I don't know more abt this game but it's embarassing 🙂— Muskaan💞 (@Muskaan12593) October 9, 2022
repeat
2nd loss for Telugu Titans 💔— RO-HITman ™ (@dp_tweetzz) October 9, 2022
ha ha!
control anna 😂😭— G O D 🇮🇳 (@singaraju9) October 9, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.