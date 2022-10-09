Pro Kabaddi League | Internet unsure about Patna Pirates' decision-making ability after questionable review against Jaipur Pink Panthers

Today at 8:37 PM
Kabaddi is all about agility, speed, and strength, and the players featuring in the Pro Kabaddi League are mostly on top of their game. But at times, one of the aspects that is compromised on-court is the decision-making of the players in tense situations, which can lead to disastrous results.
The seventh match of season nine, between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates, witnessed one of the moments where a poor decision on the court cost one of the teams a review, fairly early in the match. In the first half, Jaipur raider Arjun Deshwal went in for a raid and got a thigh touch on Patna defender Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj.
As the raider was starting to celebrate the point, Patna skipper Neeraj wanted a review for the touch on the right corner. The replays made it clear that Arjun had made a touch on Yuvaraj; but what was baffling was it was a big touch on the thigh of the defender, one that the latter would have felt. A hasty review, when the captain was unsure of the outcome, did cost Patna to a certain extent; they lost the only review in the starting minutes of the match itself.
When the incident happened in the ninth minute of the match, Jaipur was leading 7-4, with the latter eventually winning the match 35-30.
Was there a touch?
October 9, 2022
Review wasted!
October 9, 2022
Gulabi Deshwal
Arjun Deshwal ka purana Gulabi rang dobara se dikh raha hai. Par Patna ki defence mein abhi chingari dikhni baaki hai. @JaipurPanthers @PatnaPirates @ProKabaddi #SunilKeSootr— Sunil Taneja 🇮🇳 (@iSunilTaneja) October 9, 2022
Monster
Arjun Deshwal is a monster.— Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) October 9, 2022
Patna Pirates is still looking unsettled with no Shadlu.
Sachin is finding his groove yet.
Rohit Gulia is so tired on mat.
Ravi Shetty needs to sort these out early in season.#JPPvPAT #PKL9 #PKL2022 #ProKabaddiLeague
Ezy pzy
Kitne asaani se points de dete hai @PatnaPirates— अवि आनंदा 🇮🇳 (@awakenedavi) October 9, 2022
Kuch toh sharam kar lo
3 points ki lead gava k 5 point peeche ho gaye ho
Ghatiya khel rahe ho ekdum
Boom
Patna Pirates All Out 🔥🔥— Jaipur Pink Panthers Fan Club (@jaipur_panthers) October 9, 2022
Jaipur is in lead.#JPPvPat #vivoProKabaddiLeague #ProKabaddi #ProKabaddiLeague
#JaipurPinkPanthers
Horrendous
Jaipur Pink Panthers were horrendous when they traded out Deepak Niwas Hooda for this mid Rahul 🤡— RK (@RDK8_9_22) October 9, 2022
Barca!
Patna pirates.... was Barcelona of kabbadi...with ram meter singh being pep and pradeep was messi of it. Patna ka laal— FC GOA FEVER (@FCgoaBarcelona) October 9, 2022
Lead matters
Aabe lead le pahle. Pta nhi Koon sa maal fuuk ke raiders liye ho tumlog— Alok Mishra🇮🇳 (@Alok2627) October 9, 2022
Banger
Arjun deshwal domination against patna pirates 🥲— Ranjay choubey (@ranjaychoubey) October 9, 2022
What a player #PatnaPirates #Jaipur#ProKabaddiLeague @PatnaPirates@JaipurPanthers @iSunilTaneja
KKKKK
