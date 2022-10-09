sport iconKabaddi

    Pro Kabaddi League | Bengal Warriors' Maninder Singh joins 1000 raid-points club

    Pro Kabaddi League | Bengal Warriors' Maninder Singh joins 1000 raid-points club

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:17 PM

    The Pro Kabaddi League season 9 has started with a bang in Bengaluru, with as many as six matches taking place in a span of two days. On Saturday, raid machine Maninder Singh created a record of becoming only the second player in PKL history to complete the feat of 1000 raid points, after Pardeep.

    The stockily-built raider started his PKL career with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the inaugural season and scored 137 points, which helped the team win the championship. Post that he suffered a major injury, which kept him out of the next three editions.

    Come the fifth season, he joined a new team, Bengal Warriors, and scored 192 points. His scoring prowess only increased in the sixth with 206 points, 205 points in the following season, and 264 in the last one. It is noteworthy that Maninder only took 102 games to achieve the amazing feat with a strike rate of 47%. In all, he has 31 super raids and 49 super 10s to his name as well.

    But despite achieving the feat, Maninder could not prevent his team from a 33-41 defeat at the hands of the Haryana Steelers.

