Pro Kabaddi League | Legendary PKL memes fans can't get enough of

Today at 1:21 PM
PKL season 9 is around the corner and once again the fans are anticipating high-quality action from all the teams and the players. While ardent kabaddi followers are busy analyzing each team in detail, it is time to lighten the mood a bit and look at some of the legendary memes associated with PKL.
Even though a lot has changed in the last eight seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League, SportsCafe has compiled some of the most hilarious memes for the readers. It is no secret that even our cricketers are big PKL fans, and this picture just shows that; Check it out!
When you're cricket player but your crush likes kabaddi. pic.twitter.com/kmuoNQt6j1— Pankaj 🐦🇮🇳 (@Memes_ka_diwana) October 29, 2017
Raise you hand if you relate to this one!
Do you have the same feelings 😃?#Prokabaddi#kabaddimemes #Kabaddi360 pic.twitter.com/BmrXUDNZn1— Kabaddi360 (@Kabaddi_360) May 21, 2021
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh aces the Akshay Kumar pose!
Who did it better?😜— Patna Pirates (@PatnaPirates) May 18, 2022
.
.
.#PatnaPirates #PiratesMeriJaan #PirateHamla #PiratePanti #Meme #VivoProKabaddi #Kabaddi pic.twitter.com/elvSz9zD8K
What are Manjeet and Girish Ernak talking about?
Comment 😅 if you can relate to it!— Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) February 12, 2021
.
.#PuneriPaltan #BhaariPaltan #GheunTak #Kabaddi #meme #ILovePuneriPaltan pic.twitter.com/zpKc17Yomj
This one's old, this year Pawan Sherawat bagged 2.26 cr!
Pro Kabaddi > PSL 😌 pic.twitter.com/mCtJmkhbry— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) August 31, 2021
Here's the last one!
Mohit stating some facts you can agree upon! 😛— Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) January 21, 2022
.
.#PuneriPaltan #SuperhitPanga #VivoProKabaddi #PKL8 #Gheuntak #BhaariKabaddi #memes #Kabaddimemes @ProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/dHMkIeJjig
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.