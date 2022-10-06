Pro Kabaddi League | Top raiders who could do bulk of scoring for their teams

Arjun Deshwal was a surprise package in the last campaign and emerged as one of the best raiders in the competition with Jaipur Pink Panthers. He was mighty impressive for the Panthers with 267 raid points and was second on the overall leaderboard for most raid points in Season 8. One of the best when it came to do-or-die raids, Deshwal’s 44 do-or-die raid points also put him second on the leaderboard for such raids last season. He made raiding look easy with 16 Super 10s and 6 Super Raids. Another aspect of his game that stood out last season was his high not-out percentage of 82.42%, which he’ll be eager to replicate in the upcoming campaign. His solid displays for Jaipur Pink Panthers meant that he was retained by the franchise as he’s now established himself as the team’s go-to raider ahead of the new season.