    Pro Kabaddi League | Season 9 schedule, timings, and ticket details

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:08 PM

    Bengaluru will host the start of the ninth Pro Kabaddi League season on October 7 when Dabang Delhi KC takes on U Mumba. The league is prepared to welcome spectators back to the stadium this time after the previous season was played behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    This season, triple headers will still be on the schedule, with each of the first three days of the schedule containing three games, providing each team a chance to start their campaigns. Triple header games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the season.

    The second batch of matches is expected to be revealed later this month, with only the first portion of the schedule having been made public thus far.

    Schedule

    Match 1 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

    Match 2 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas

    Match 3 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

    Match 4 Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas

    Match 5 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

    Match 6 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

    Match 7 Telugu Titan vs Bengal Warriors

    Match 8 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

    Match 9 U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas

    Match 10 Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants

    Match 11 Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas

    Match 12 Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans

    Match 13 Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

    Match 14 UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC

    Match 15 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

    Match 16 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

    Match 17 Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan

    Match 18 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants

    Match 19 Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC

    Match 20 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

    Match 21 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

    Match 22 UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls

    Match 23 Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

    Match 24 Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers

    Match 25 Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

    Match 26 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan

    Match 27 Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas

    Match 28 Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

    Match 29 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

    Match 30 Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

    Match 31 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC

    Match 32 U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

    Match 33 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans

    Match 34 Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

    Match 35 Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

    Match 36 UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

    Match 37 Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

    Match 38 Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

    Match 39 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

    Match 40 Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors

    Match 41 Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

    Match 42 Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

    Match 43 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas

    Match 44 Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC

    Match 45 Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants

    Match 46 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba

    Match 47 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

    Match 48 Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC

    Match 49 Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates

    Match 50 UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans

    Match 51 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC

    Match 52 Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

    Match 53 U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

    Match 54 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

    Match 55 Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

    Match 56 Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

    Match 57 UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan

    Match 58 Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors

    Match 59 Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

    Match 60 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas

    Match 61 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants

    Match 62 Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

    Match 63 U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

    Match 64 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

    Match 65 Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas

    Ticket information

    On BookMyShow, fans can get Pro Kabaddi League tickets for season 9. A day's ticket, which covers every game planned for the day, costs Rs 500 and above.

    Where will season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League be braodcast?

    The Star Sports Network will broadcast PKL 9 matches. The Disney + Hotstar app also offers LIVE streaming of the games.

