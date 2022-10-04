Pro Kabaddi League | Season 9 schedule, timings, and ticket details

Today at 2:08 PM
Bengaluru will host the start of the ninth Pro Kabaddi League season on October 7 when Dabang Delhi KC takes on U Mumba. The league is prepared to welcome spectators back to the stadium this time after the previous season was played behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This season, triple headers will still be on the schedule, with each of the first three days of the schedule containing three games, providing each team a chance to start their campaigns. Triple header games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the season.
The second batch of matches is expected to be revealed later this month, with only the first portion of the schedule having been made public thus far.
Schedule
Match 1 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
Match 2 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas
Match 3 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan
Match 4 Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas
Match 5 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers
Match 6 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
Match 7 Telugu Titan vs Bengal Warriors
Match 8 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
Match 9 U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas
Match 10 Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants
Match 11 Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas
Match 12 Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans
Match 13 Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors
Match 14 UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC
Match 15 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
Match 16 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Match 17 Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan
Match 18 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants
Match 19 Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC
Match 20 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates
Match 21 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
Match 22 UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls
Match 23 Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates
Match 24 Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers
Match 25 Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Match 26 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan
Match 27 Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas
Match 28 Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas
Match 29 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
Match 30 Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors
Match 31 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC
Match 32 U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
Match 33 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
Match 34 Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants
Match 35 Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates
Match 36 UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas
Match 37 Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Match 38 Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
Match 39 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba
Match 40 Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors
Match 41 Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Match 42 Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan
Match 43 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas
Match 44 Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC
Match 45 Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants
Match 46 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba
Match 47 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
Match 48 Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC
Match 49 Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates
Match 50 UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans
Match 51 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC
Match 52 Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
Match 53 U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
Match 54 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
Match 55 Patna Pirates vs U Mumba
Match 56 Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Match 57 UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan
Match 58 Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors
Match 59 Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
Match 60 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas
Match 61 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants
Match 62 Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas
Match 63 U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Match 64 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers
Match 65 Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas
Ticket information
On BookMyShow, fans can get Pro Kabaddi League tickets for season 9. A day's ticket, which covers every game planned for the day, costs Rs 500 and above.
Where will season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League be braodcast?
The Star Sports Network will broadcast PKL 9 matches. The Disney + Hotstar app also offers LIVE streaming of the games.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.