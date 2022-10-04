sport iconKabaddi

    More Options

    Pro Kabaddi League 9 | List of the captains, coaches, and owners of all teams

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    (Twitter)

    Pro Kabaddi League 9 | List of the captains, coaches, and owners of all teams

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:22 PM

    The first leg of the 2018 Pro Kabaddi season 9 is slated to take place in Bengaluru's Shree Kanteerva Stadium from October 7 and is expected to draw large crowds. The tournament will also move to Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex following the Bengaluru leg and conclude with final in Hyderabad.

    Similar to previous years, 12 teams will compete for the championship. Having previously kept some players from the Elite, Retained Young Players, and Drafted New Young Players, all 12 clubs have the minimum number of players needed for their squads at the PKL season nine player auction.

    Some teams lost their captains as well as some of their top players who left for fresh challenges. So, as the start of the season draws near, we will see clubs name their captains for the following year.

    Check out the list of teams for PKL season 9 along with their owners, leaders, and coaches:

    Bengal Warriors

    Captain: Maninder Singh

    Coach: Kasinathan Baskaran

    Owners: Birthright Games & Entertainment

    Bengaluru Bulls

    Captain: Mahender Singh

    Coach: Randhir Singh Sehrawat

    Owners: Kosmik Global Media

    Dabang Delhi

    Captain: TBA

    Coach: Krishan Kumar Hooda

    Owner: Radha Kapoor

    Gujarat Giants

    Captain: Chandran Ranjit

    Coach: Ram Mehar Singh

    Owners: Adani Wilmar Ltd.

    Haryana Steelers

    Captain: Joginder Narwal

    Coach: Manpreet Singh

    Owners: JSW Group

    Jaipur Pink Panthers

    Captain: TBA

    Coach: Sanjeev Baliyan

    Owner: Abhishek Bachchan

    Patna Pirates

    Captain: Neeraj Kumar

    Coach: Ravi Shetty

    Owner: Rajesh Shah

    Puneri Paltan

    Captain: Fazel Atrachali

    Coach: BC Ramesh

    Owners: Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd.

    Tamil Thalaivas

    Captain: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

    Coach: J Uday Kumar

    Owners: Magnum Sports Private Limited

    Telugu Titans

    Coach: Venkatesh Goud

    Owners: Veera Sports

    U Mumba

    Captain: TBA

    Coach: Anil Chaprana

    Owners: Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd

    UP Yoddhas

    Captain: Nitesh Kumar

    Coach: Jasveer Singh

    Owners: GMR Group

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down