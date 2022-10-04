Pro Kabaddi League 9 | List of the captains, coaches, and owners of all teams

Today at 3:22 PM
The first leg of the 2018 Pro Kabaddi season 9 is slated to take place in Bengaluru's Shree Kanteerva Stadium from October 7 and is expected to draw large crowds. The tournament will also move to Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex following the Bengaluru leg and conclude with final in Hyderabad.
Similar to previous years, 12 teams will compete for the championship. Having previously kept some players from the Elite, Retained Young Players, and Drafted New Young Players, all 12 clubs have the minimum number of players needed for their squads at the PKL season nine player auction.
Some teams lost their captains as well as some of their top players who left for fresh challenges. So, as the start of the season draws near, we will see clubs name their captains for the following year.
Check out the list of teams for PKL season 9 along with their owners, leaders, and coaches:
Bengal Warriors
Captain: Maninder Singh
Coach: Kasinathan Baskaran
Owners: Birthright Games & Entertainment
Bengaluru Bulls
Captain: Mahender Singh
Coach: Randhir Singh Sehrawat
Owners: Kosmik Global Media
Dabang Delhi
Captain: TBA
Coach: Krishan Kumar Hooda
Owner: Radha Kapoor
Gujarat Giants
Captain: Chandran Ranjit
Coach: Ram Mehar Singh
Owners: Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Haryana Steelers
Captain: Joginder Narwal
Coach: Manpreet Singh
Owners: JSW Group
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Captain: TBA
Coach: Sanjeev Baliyan
Owner: Abhishek Bachchan
Patna Pirates
Captain: Neeraj Kumar
Coach: Ravi Shetty
Owner: Rajesh Shah
Puneri Paltan
Captain: Fazel Atrachali
Coach: BC Ramesh
Owners: Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd.
Tamil Thalaivas
Captain: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
Coach: J Uday Kumar
Owners: Magnum Sports Private Limited
Telugu Titans
Captain: Ravinder Pahal
Coach: Venkatesh Goud
Owners: Veera Sports
U Mumba
Captain: TBA
Coach: Anil Chaprana
Owners: Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd
UP Yoddhas
Captain: Nitesh Kumar
Coach: Jasveer Singh
Owners: GMR Group
