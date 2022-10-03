Pro Kabaddi League | Prasanth Kumar Rai makes it to list of top unsold players

Today at 2:04 PM
Fans and players were in for some shocks at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 auction. As usual, there were a few surprises at the auctions, and to the utter dismay of the fans, top players like Sandeep Narwal, Prasanth Kumar Rai and Hadi Oshtorak and, Rishank Devadiga went unsold,
The biggest shock was Sandeep Narwal's failure to find a buyer. Sandeep, who was dubbed the "Beast from the East" for his exploits with the Patna Pirates, won the title with Dabang Delhi the previous year. Due to his abilities in both raiding and defending, he was a crucial member of the squad. He was one of the top all-around players in the PKL and ranks third all-time in tackle points with 348 behind Manjit Chillar and Fazel Atrachali. Given his background, it came as a surprise that no organization selected him.
Prashanth Kumar Rai
PKR, the captain of the PKL 8 runner-up Patna Pirates, was passed over in the PKL 9 auction. His sluggishness during raiding may be the sole explanation. The guy from Karnataka, one of the PKL's most seasoned players, is renowned for his tactical mentality and outstanding leadership. Prashant, who had more than 500 points to his credit, would have been a terrific addition to any team's thinking group.
Hadi Oshtorak
Hadi Oshtorak, one of the first international players in the PKL, has competed for a number of clubs over the course of several seasons and won a championship with Patna Pirates. Hadi is a utility player by trade and an all-arounder. Oshtorak has 127 tackle points after 93 games. Additionally, the Iranian star has 25 raid points. If chosen, he would have been a good addition to UP Yoddhas or Bengaluru Bulls, two clubs that are in need of an experienced all-rounder.
Rishank Devadiga
Devadiga competed for the Bengal Warriors last year, but the excellent raider did not get enough chances to showcase his talents. He became well-known for his steady performances with U Mumba in the early PKL seasons. He won the PKL's second season with U Mumba. After leaving U Mumba, Rishank was successful with the UP Yoddhas. Rishank was reportedly tipped to carry on Anup Kumar's legacy, but his ongoing knee issues prevented any clubs from bidding on him during the PKL 9 auction.
