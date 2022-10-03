Pro Kabaddi League | Prasanth Kumar Rai makes it to list of top unsold players

The biggest shock was Sandeep Narwal's failure to find a buyer. Sandeep, who was dubbed the "Beast from the East" for his exploits with the Patna Pirates, won the title with Dabang Delhi the previous year. Due to his abilities in both raiding and defending, he was a crucial member of the squad. He was one of the top all-around players in the PKL and ranks third all-time in tackle points with 348 behind Manjit Chillar and Fazel Atrachali. Given his background, it came as a surprise that no organization selected him.