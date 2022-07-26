Railways win Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship, beat Maharashtra in final

In Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, Indian Railways defeated Maharashtra to win the 69th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship in 2022. The star-studded Indian Railways team won the championship 38-21. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat led the final scoring with 9 points for the Railways team in the final.

The first Semifinal between Maharashtra and Haryana was a thrilling contest, as Maharashtra advanced to the final by defeating Haryana, 33-27. Akash Shinde, a pro kabaddi star raider, led the scoring with 12 points as his contribution was key for Maharashtra.

Indian Railways easily defeated Goa, 43-20, in the second Semi-Final to get to the final against Maharashtra. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, a star of Bengaluru Bulls and VIVO Pro Kabaddi, led Indian Railways to victory with the game's highest total of 14 points.

Indian Railways trounced Tamil Nadu 44–26 earlier today in the tournament's first quarterfinal. With 11 points, Vikash Kandola, the captain of the Haryana Steelers during the previous Pro Kabaddi season, led all scorers in the game.

In a dramatic quarterfinal, Goa defeated Uttar Pradesh 41-38 with the aid of professional kabaddi player Surender Gill's 15-point performance.

Haryana defeated Services 48-28 in the third quarterfinal because to Mohit Goyat of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi team's 13-point performance.

Maharashtra easily defeated Chandigarh, 39-21, in the fourth quarterfinal to advance to the competition's semifinals. The two top players in pro kabaddi, Akash Shinde (10 points) and Aslam Imandar (10 points), combined to score 20 points throughout the game.