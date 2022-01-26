Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

U Mumba takes on Bengaluru Bulls in match 78 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.

In their previous outing, the Bengaluru Bulls snapped their three-game losing streak with a gritty 36-31 win over the Telugu Titans. Pawan Sehrawat led his team by example, as he racked up 12 points, while Bharat continued to make an impact for the Bulls, scoring seven raid points. Bengaluru’s defence had another spectacular outing, with Saurabh Nandal and Aman picking up four tackle points each.

The Bulls have been inconsistent of late and need to string together a run of victories to ensure they remain atop the points table come the end of the league stage.

After playing out back-to-back ties, U Mumba picked a much-needed 42-35 victory over the Telugu Titans in their last match. Abhishek Singh, who had been going through a dry spell, picked up 15 raid points. But perhaps the most significant positive from the game was the return to form on skipper Fazel Atrachali.

The Iranian Left Corner had an incredible outing and finished the game with six tackle points. The Sultan’s form is key to U Mumba’s success. He’s had a relatively quiet first half of the season but may have finally found his footing. Atrachali has put the league on notice, and the Bulls’ raiders should be wary because the Sultan may have shifted gears, and he will be itching to rack up tackle points.

Through 15 games, U Mumba holds an 11-4 lead in their head-to-head series against the Bengaluru Bulls. The two teams met in the first game of this season. U Mumba won 46-30, courtesy of a sensational 19-point performance from Abhishek Singh.

Where to Watch

Starting 7s

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Rahul Sethpal

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sherawat, Deepak Narwal, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat, Aman