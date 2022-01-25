Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Yesterday at 4:13 PM
Haryana Steelers take on Telugu Titans in match 77 of the PKL season 8 and a win here will make Steelers strong contenders for the playoffs. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
The Haryana Steelers’ impressive resurgence has seen them register a hattrick of wins and climb to sixth on the vivo PKL points table. In their last outing, they beat U.P. Yoddha 36-35 and ended their three-game winning streak. All seven starters contributed to the victory, with five players scoring five or more points. The Steelers have an excellent and versatile raiding unit, led by the mercurial Vikash Kandola. Their defence, marshalled by veteran Surender Nada, has been one of the most lethal this season. Haryana has seemingly found the right personnel and is looking better with every passing game.
The Telugu Titans would have hoped that their victory over the Jaipur Pink Panthers would turn the tide of their campaign, but unfortunately, their form since that win has been just as poor as it was before that. They have lost their last two games against U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls and remain rooted to the bottom of the points. In both matches, they found themselves trailing by plenty at the end of the first half, making it an uphill task for them to mount a comeback in the second. The Titans are currently 20 points off a playoff spot. They’ll have to win their remaining nine matches to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs. But the Titans can’t think too far ahead and will only focus on getting their second win of the season when they face the Steelers.
Where to watch
Catch all the LIVE action from the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the latest updates and scores on SportsCafe blog.
Predicted 7s
Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit
Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Rakesh Gowda, Akash Choudhary, Adarsh T, Prince D, Surender Singh, Sandeep Kandola
