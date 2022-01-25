Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 | Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

The Telugu Titans would have hoped that their victory over the Jaipur Pink Panthers would turn the tide of their campaign, but unfortunately, their form since that win has been just as poor as it was before that. They have lost their last two games against U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls and remain rooted to the bottom of the points. In both matches, they found themselves trailing by plenty at the end of the first half, making it an uphill task for them to mount a comeback in the second. The Titans are currently 20 points off a playoff spot. They’ll have to win their remaining nine matches to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs. But the Titans can’t think too far ahead and will only focus on getting their second win of the season when they face the Steelers.