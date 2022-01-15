Pro Kabaddi | Jaipur Pink Panthers notch up another win, shock Patna Pirates

A combined 19 points from Deepak Niwas Hooda and Arjun Deshwal helped the Pink Panthers beat the Patna Pirates 38-28. With this win, Jaipur climbed to fourth on the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 standings. The loss ended Patna’s six-game unbeaten streak, but they remain at the top of the points table.

The raiders on both teams were in their element in the opening 10 minutes and were responsible for 11 of the first 13 points scored in the contest. Amit’s fine Dash on Sachin was the first tackle point scored in the game and levelled the scores at 7-7.

Sajin responded with a Double Thigh Hold on Naveen to score the Pirates’ first tackle point of the night, but Sahul Kumar answered back with a stellar Ankle Hold to maintain parity on the scoreboard.

Two quick touch points from Naveen and Deepak Niwas Hooda gave the Pink Panthers the lead and left the Pirates with three men on the mat. Hooda and Deshwal picked up two touch points in quick succession, and the defence took care of the final Pirates player on the mat to inflict the game’s first All Out and give Jaipur a four-point lead.

Deshwal extended the Pink Panthers’ lead with a two-point raid as the two teams went into the break with an 18-12 lead.

A two-point raid from Prashanth Kumar Rai early in the second half cut the deficit to four, but the Pink Panthers responded with two unanswered points to push their lead back up to six. The game went back-and-forth for the next several minutes as both teams added six points each to their total to keep the difference on the scoreboard at six as well.

Jaipur then switched gears as Sahul pinned down Goyat with a strong Back Hold, and Deshwal then picked up two touch points in the same raid to leave the Pirates with a solitary man on the mat. Substitute Monu went in to raid hoping to pick up a few touch points but instead entered the lobby after trying a running hand touch which rendered him out and inflicted an All Out on the Pirates, who now trailed by 11.

The Pirates outscored the Pink Panthers 4-3 in the final couple of minutes of the game, but it meant little as the Pink Panthers registered a comfortable win.