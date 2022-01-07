Pro Kabaddi | Pawan Sehrawat helps Bengaluru Bulls thrash Jaipur Pink Panthers

Coach Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan made some brave moves ahead of the match by replacing big-name Sandeep Dhull for the experienced Dharmaraj Cheralathan. And the revitalised defence started the match well with Pawan Sehrawat being tackled successfully twice in the first minutes. But the “High-flyer” is usually a slow starter, and he picked his game up as the half progressed. The Bulls got their first ALL OUT of the match in the 12th minute to open a 7-point lead.