Pro Kabaddi | Sagar and Manjeet take Tamil Thalaivas to win over UP Yoddha

Two successive Super Tackles from the combination of Ashu Singh and Shubham Kumar suddenly reduced Thalaivas’ lead. Surender Gill then got his act together with a 2-point raid. In fact, Surender Gill donned the role of the lead raider while Pardeep struggled to help Yoddha clinch an important ALL OUT in the 8th minute of the half. He secured his Super 10 two minutes later to reduce Thalaivas’ lead to just two points.