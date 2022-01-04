Pro Kabaddi | Top three raiders across teams in PKL 8

The Pro Kabaddi League is off to a flying start with a lot of players having the best seasons of their careers. Amongst them, there are a few who have been performing extraordinarily well for their own teams, be it the raiders, defenders, or the all-rounders, in the competition.

SportsCafe takes a look at the raiders who have scored the most number of points this season.

Naveen Kumar ( Dabang Delhi)

Naveen has by far been the best raider in Season 8 of PKL. He’s had a wonderful start to the season playing for the Dabang Delhi, with a total of 83 points and 73 successful raids; he is comfortably sitting at the top spot. He has a 66% raid strike rate and a 100% tackle strike rate with a staggering 93.44 not-out percentage.

In the previous season, Naveen Kumar had a total of 303 points in the 23 matches that he played. He had a total of 472 raids of which 251 raids were successful, thanks to which, he had an 85.17 not out percentage. He also had one super raid and 10 super 10’s in season 7. Due to his stellar performance up until now, Dabang Delhi has been able to keep the number one finish in the PKL season 7 and is currently placed number two in the league.

Pawan Sehrawat ( Bengaluru Bulls)

At the second spot, we have Sehrawat of Bengaluru Bulls, who in his six games has scored a total of 77 raid points in his 60 successful raids, which gets him to a 71.05 not-out percentage. In his previous season of PKL, he had a total of 360 points in just 24 matches. He had a total of 462 raids, out of which 262 were successful raids, which helped in him getting a not-out percentage of 75.11. He had 11 super raids and 18 super 10’s.

Pawan was also the top-performing raider in season 7 of the PKL. Bengaluru bulls had secured the 6th spot in the previous season, with which they qualified for the playoffs. In the current season of PKL, Bengaluru bulls are comfortably sitting in the top spot.

Maninder Singh ( Bengal Warriors)

In the 5 matches, Maninder has played, he has scored a total of 60 raid points in his 46 successful raids., which gives him a 78.26 not-out percentage. In season 7 of PKL, Maninder Singh had played only 20 matches, attempted 318 raids out of which 171 were successful and 57 were unsuccessful, all of which helped him get an 82.08 not out percentage, with a total of 205 points. He had five super raids and 10 super 10’s. He was 5th top raider in season 7 of PKL. And with all the points Maninder Singh acquired throughout the season, he helped Bengal Warriors win the PKL season 7 title.

(Updated till 2nd January 2022)