Pro Kabaddi | Sachin’s last-minute raid takes Patna Pirates to top of the table

The first half belonged to Patna Pirates with their raiders Prashanth Kumar Rai and Sachin picking up easy points. Prashanth was the first to produce magic, a dubki leading to a 3-point Super Raid in the 5th minute of the match and shifting the momentum towards Patna. The three-time champions didn’t waste too much time and inflicted the game’s first ALL OUT in the 10th minute to open a 5-point lead. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Sajin C were once again having a good day in the defence as Titans’ raiders struggled to find an opportunity.