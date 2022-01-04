Pro Kabaddi points table | Patna Pirates move to third spot after win, Bengal Warriors fifth

On Monday, Bengal Warriors played against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, and the Telugu Titans played against the Patna Pirates, in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. In the first match of the day, Bengal got the better of Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-28, while in the second, Patna beat Titans 31-30.

Starting the day, Bengal Warriors finally put an end to their three-game losing streak. Skipper Maninder Singh continued his good form in season 8 of PKL with a total of 19 raid attempts and 10 of them proving to be successful. The “Prince of Persia”, Mohammad Nabibakhsh had a very successful all-around performance for the team with five successful raids, two successful tackles, and a super tackle.

Superhit Pange mein defending champions ne kiya dhaasu comeback aur Pirate-panti ka raha raaj! 💪



Here's what the league table looks after Match 31! Which team are you rooting for? 🤔#BENvJPP #TTvPAT pic.twitter.com/pwvYYE6Esg — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 3, 2022

In the match after the first nail-biter, the Telugu Titans went up against the Patna Pirates in a very close finish, in which the Patna Pirates etched past the Telugu Titans by just 1 point. The Patna Pirates got a well-fought 30-31 point victory over the Telugu Titans, which gave them their third continuous victory. The Patna Pirates on the raiding end had a very distributed performance.

Monu Goyat lead the raiders with seven points, while Sachin Tanwar scored six. On the defensive end, Neeraj Kumar made an impact with three successful tackles and one super tackle.

After these two games, Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates obtained five points each and moved up to the fifth and third spot, respectively. As for the Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Telugu Titans, they obtained one point each. So, Jaipur Pink Panthers moved up to the 9th spot crossing the Haryana Steelers and the Telugu Titans still sitting at the 11th spot.