Pro Kabaddi | Maninder’s and Nabibakhsh help Bengal Warriors notch up third win

The second half was not a lot different for the raiders as both Maninder Singh and Arjun Deshwal picked up their Super 10s. This was Arjun Deshwal’s 5th Super 10 in as many matches’, but Jaipur failed to support him with captain Deepak Hooda not bringing his A-game to the mat. But the Pink Panthers smelled an opportunity when they Super Tackled Maninder Singh in the 9th minute. That was followed by a Yellow Card for defender Abozar Mighani for arguing with the referee.