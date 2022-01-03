Pro Kabaddi | Vikash Khandola, Meetu take Haryana Steelers to narrow win over Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants started the second half with a completely changed attitude. They picked up the first four points of the half with their raider Rakesh impressing. Haryana’s Esmael delayed an ALL OUT with a Super Tackle and an important raid point but the Giants finally claimed it in the 8th minute. Rakesh clinched his Super 10 and by the end of the 10th minute, Gujarat had reduced Haryana’s lead to just 5 points. The Giants, through their raider Rakesh, kept putting pressure on the Steeler's defence which started leaking easy points.