Pro Kabaddi points table | Bengaluru Bulls on top; Puneri Paltan static at 12th position

As per the current standings, the Bengaluru Bulls have taken the top spot. Even though it’s still the start of the season with a lot of games yet to be played, the Bengaluru Bulls have improved drastically in terms of their position in the points table. From ending sixth in the PKL season 7 to topping the table, they have come far.

Dabang Delhi K.C. and U mumba have taken the 2nd and 3rd spot in the table, respectively. They have maintained their good form from the previous season of PKL. At the bottom of the table, we have the Puneri Paltan , Telugu Titans , and the Bengal Warriors . The defending champions Bengal Warriors are currently sitting at the 10th spot, which compared to their previous season is a major setback, even after retaining most of their best players.

UP Yodha is the only team, as a matter of fact, that has made it to the playoffs in every season since they entered the league and after a long pursuit for Pradeep Narwal, they will be fighting for nothing less than the title. At the same time, Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently sitting in the 9th spot, and ever since their glory season they haven’t performed necessarily well. With Deepak Nivas Hooda leading them they are currently at a score difference of negative eleven.