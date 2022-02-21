Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 | Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha eliminator 1 preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Puneri Paltan takes on UP Yoddha in eliminator 1 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to make it to the semis from here. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.

U.P. Yoddha started the season slow and won only one of their first seven matches. But then they picked up form and racked up wins, largely due to the immense contribution of raider Surender Gill. U.P. boast the league’s third-best raiding unit and the fifth-best defence. U.P. have a plethora of game changers in their lineup on both offence and defence.

The team picked up 19 Super Raids and 24 Super Tackles, both league-high marks. U.P. were one of the favourites to win the title before the season commenced and they now have the chance to achieve their ultimate goal.

Puneri Paltan's dreadful start to the season left with them a mountain to climb in the second half of the season. But against all odds, the Paltan picked up 44 out of a possible 55 points and qualified for the playoffs by a whisker.

The turnaround was made possible by rookies Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat. The duo has made their way into the league’s leading points scorers, a stellar achievement in their debut campaigns. Pune will rely on these two young guns to guide them to a semi-final appearance at the very least.

When and where to watch

When and where to watch

Starting 7s

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Titin Tomar, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Ankush, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit