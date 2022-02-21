Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 | Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls eliminator 2 preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Gujarat Giants takes on Bengaluru Bulls in eliminator 2 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to make it to the semis from here. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.

Gujarat Giants’ inconsistent and up-and-down results had them outside the top for the majority of the season. But four wins and a tie in their last five matches helped them secure a place in the top six. The Giants' depth is their biggest strength. Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Ajay Kumar and Pardeep Kumar have shared the raiding load and came up big when the Giants needed them to.

Their famed Cover duo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar haven’t been at their usual best this season but have picked up form of late. The Giants have earned their place in the playoffs on merit, and they will be tough to beat for any team they come up against.

The Bengaluru Bulls find themselves in the playoffs for the third straight season. This is the first time in franchise history that the team has qualified for the playoffs in three consecutive campaigns. The main reason, unsurprisingly, has been Pawan Sehrawat. This year, the raider became the first player in vivo PKL history to record three straight seasons with at least 250 points.

He created history in his last outing, as he became the first player in league history to score a High 5 and a Super 10 in the same game. The playoffs are where Sehrawat comes alive. In his past four playoff appearances, the Bengaluru skipper has scored 73 points, a scarcely believable average of 18.25 points per game. The Bulls will rely on their leader to put in another big performance.

When and where to watch

Starting 7s

Gujarat Giants: Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bainswal, Rakesh, Mahendra Rajput, Hadi Oshtorak, Girish Maruti

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman