Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 | Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 3:04 PM
Tamil Thalaivas takes on Gujarat Giants in match 129 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.
The final match of Triple Panga Friday will see Tamil Thalaivas battle Gujarat Giants. Two-time finalists Gujarat are still in the race for a Playoff spot but will need 2 wins in their remaining 2 matches. They have lost just 1 match in the last 5 which will certainly give coach Manpreet Singh’s men the confidence.
Points difference will also be important which means they should concentrate on getting big wins. Thalaivas are already out of the Playoff race and might field a weak side to give the entire squad an opportunity. Bengal beat the Tamil team by 31 points in their last outing which will give hope to the Giants.
Gujarat's cover combination of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal will once again be required to be in good form. The likes of Manjeet and Himanshu can create problems if allowed to settle down. Girish Ernak in the right corner will also need to be wary of any pacy attacks. Gujarat is a team that derives its energy from defensive stability – if the defence clicks the attack inadvertently shines.
The trio of Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal and Ajay Kumar will be optimistic considering how Thalaivas’ Surjeet Singh and Sagar have struggled in the recent matches. An aggressive strategy should see the Giants past the Thalaivas.
When and where to watch
Catch all the LIVE action from the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the latest updates and scores on SportsCafe blog.
Starting 7s
Tamil Thalaivas: Himanshu Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Himanshu, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Mohit, Sahil, Surender
Gujarat Giants: Ajay Kumar, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Rakesh HS
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.