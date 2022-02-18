Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 | Pueri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Pune have destiny in their own hands. A win and a tie should be enough to guarantee them a place in the Season 8 eliminators. They are a team in form with 3 wins and a tie in their last 4 matches. Coach Anup Kumar’s team is driven by youngsters across the mat. In the attack, they have the potent duo of Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar. They have racked up the raid points as the season progressed while corners Sombir and Vishal Bhardwaj have guarded the defence.