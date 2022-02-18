Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 | Pueri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Today at 2:51 PM
Puneri Paltan takes on Bengal Warriors in match 127 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match.
Puneri Paltan will be hoping to get closer to a well-deserved playoff spot in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 with a win against Bengal Warriors on Friday. Pune staged a remarkable comeback after a poor start of the season, to be in the reckoning to challenge for a playoff spot, but Bengal Warriors will not be easy pushovers. The 2019 champions’ ego was hurt after they dropped out of the Playoff race and transformed that energy into a mauling of Tamil Thalaivas in their previous outing.
Pune have destiny in their own hands. A win and a tie should be enough to guarantee them a place in the Season 8 eliminators. They are a team in form with 3 wins and a tie in their last 4 matches. Coach Anup Kumar’s team is driven by youngsters across the mat. In the attack, they have the potent duo of Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar. They have racked up the raid points as the season progressed while corners Sombir and Vishal Bhardwaj have guarded the defence.
Bengal will be buoyed by the return of form from Mohammad Nabibakhsh. The dynamic Iranian all-rounder had an unusually poor season but produced a stunning performance against the Thalaivas to remind everyone of his quality. Pune will need to stop the Nabibakhsh – Maninder Singh combination to beat the Warriors. It won’t be an easy task, but Pune’s youngsters have the ability to play without fear on the mat.
Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Sanket Sawant
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Rohit, Amit Nirwal, Tapas Pal
