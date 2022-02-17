Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 | UP Yodhha vs U Mumba preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

UP Yoddha take on U Mumba in match 124 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.

Four wins in their last five matches have seen U.P. Yoddha climb to third on the points table. The key to their resurgence has been Pardeep Narwal’s impeccable form. After a slow start to life as a U.P. Yoddha, Pardeep has found his footing and has registered four straight Super 10s.

The Record-Breaker has climbed to eighth on the list of the league’s leading raid point scorers and has notched eight Super Raids, only two fewer than Maninder Singh, who leads the league in that category. With Surender Gill and Pardeep firing on all cylinders, U.P. might be the most dangerous team heading into the playoffs.

U Mumba’s promising season has come to a screeching half after two lackluster performances in their last two outings. Two defeats by a combined margin of 27 points have tanked their league position and their score difference.

Nothing short of massive victories in their next two matches will help their cause in their bid for a playoff spot. A defeat, or even a tie, will end their campaign, meaning U Mumba has to be perfect in their final two matches to stand of chance of earning a spot in the top 6.

When and where to watch

Starting 7s

U Mumba: Rinku HC, Fazel Atrachali, Harendra Kumar, Rahul Sethpal, Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Shivam Anil

UP Yoddha: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal