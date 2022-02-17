Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 | Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Dabang Delhi take on Patna Pirates in match 126 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.

One win in five matches hasn’t affected Dabang Delhi’s league position, but has given the chance for teams below them to catch up and potentially usurp them from second place on the points table. Delhi were trounced 44-28 in their previous outing, as their defence dropped another dud performance, scoring just seven tackle points.

Naveen Kumar sat out the entire second half, putting immense pressure on Vijay to keep the scoreboard ticking. Delhi’s defence and Naveen’s health have been their Achilles heel this season. Delhi need to win both matches to ensure they finish second, which could come in handy during the playoffs.

The Patna Pirates are the team to beat in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 8. Seven straight wins, a 75% win rate this season and a scarcely believable score difference of +120, Patna are dominating the league like few others rosters ever have. The Pirates’ defence is averaging 12.15 tackle points per game, the third-most in the history of vivo Pro Kabaddi, behind U Mumba’s defensive units from Season 6 and Season 2.

Led by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, who will likely take home the Best Defender crown in his maiden vivo PKL campaign, Patna’s ability to turn the game with their defence is unmatched. Patna need four more wins to match U Mumba’s all-time record of 11 straight wins. An 11th straight win for the Pirates would only be possible in the vivo PKL final, meaning they have can equal the record on the day they can win their fourth title.

Starting 7s

Dabang Delhi: Jeeva, Krishan Dhull, Manjeet Chillar, Vijay Malik, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat, Neeraj, Sajin C, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sunil