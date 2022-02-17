Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 | Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers preview, when and where to watch and starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls take on Haryana Steelers in match 125 of the PKL season 8 and both teams would love to get five points from the match. Catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar; you can also follow the latest updates, scores on SportsCafe blog.

The Bengaluru Bulls have spent the entire season in the top six but could lose their spot soon. Two wins in their last seven matches have given teams below them the chance to catch them on the points table. Bengaluru sit sixth, only a point clear of Gujarat Giants and four clear of Puneri Paltan.

Both teams have a game in hand. The Bulls will play their last game of the league stage tonight. A defeat would all but end their campaign, making this a must-win game for the former champions.

Four wins in their last five matches have seen Haryana Steelers climb to fourth on the points table. The Steelers have a great chance of finishing in the top two, provided they win their next two matches. Raider Ashish, who was drafted into the starting lineup late into the season, has been a revelation.

The youngster has scored 48 points in the Steelers' last five matches, with 38 coming in the last three. In Vikash Kandola, Ashish, an excellent defence, and a strong bench, the Steelers have it all to go all the way this season.

When and where to watch

Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, More G, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Mohit, Jaideep, Ashish, Meetu/Akshay Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Surender Nada